Verizon to test 5G in 11 cities

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:23PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:11PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
The pilot will be available to customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Brockton, Massachusetts; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Miami; Sacramento; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.
Verizon will begin tests during the first half of this year.
Verizon said it will select pilot customers based on their proximity to the new 5G towers and contact them about participating in the trial directly.
5G tests have been conducted for the past few years in labs and prototype environments. Now, Verizon is testing the tech that will eventually be rolled out when 5G is available everywhere -- which isn't expected until 2020.
AT&T also plans to test 5G outside the lab. The company will begin testing 5G with DirecTV Now customers in Austin soon.
Faster broadband means you'll be able to download and consume more high-quality video. It also means you'll pay more for data.