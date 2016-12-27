All clear at Trump Tower after brief evacuation

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:56AM MST expiring December 30 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:18AM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Teton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:57PM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power
New York Police Department Det. Hubert Reyes told CNN that the package was investigated by the department's bomb squad. The Secret Service was involved in the investigation as well, Reyes said.
"Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe," police tweeted. Earlier police spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted the package was in the lobby.
Around the time of the evacuation Trump was posting on Twitter, saying, "President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Trump Tower is on Fifth Avenue between East 56th and East 57th streets in midtown Manhattan.