Trump may have stuck a big blow to Obamacare with executive order

CNN
5:30 PM, Jan 20, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Donald J. Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States (Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, Spicer said.

Developing story - more to come