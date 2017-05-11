Trump says he might release tax returns after leaving office

CNN
6:11 AM, May 11, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump, beneath a portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson, speaks before the swearing-in of Rex Tillerson as 69th secretary of state in the Oval Office of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the day in a 56-43 vote. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump says he is considering releasing his tax returns — once he's out of office.

In an interview with The Economist, he was asked whether he would release his returns in exchange for Democratic support for tax reform. He first said that he doubted he would do it, and he insisted "nobody cares" about his returns except reporters. (Polls and protests show otherwise.)

Trump went on: "Oh, at some point I'll release them. Maybe I'll release them after I'm finished because I'm very proud of them actually. I did a good job."

Moments later in the interview, he suggested he would never release the returns because he is being audited.

"As you know I'm under routine audit, so they're not going to be done. But you know, at a certain point, that's something I will consider. But I would never consider it as part of a deal. I think that would be unfair to the deal. It would be disrespectful of the importance of this deal."

Contrary to what Trump says, nothing prevents a person under audit from releasing his or her tax returns. Presidents' taxes are always audited, yet presidents have released their tax returns for several decades.