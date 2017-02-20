Trump picks McMaster to replace Flynn as national security adviser

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, President Donald Trump announced he has selected Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster to be his new national security adviser. McMaster replaces Michael Flynn, who was asked to resign last week amid reports that Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of conversations he had with Russian officials.

"He is a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience, and I have read a lot over the last two days, he is highly respected in the military," Trump said.

Trump also announced that Keith Kellogg, who served as interim National Security Adviser following Flynn's departure, will act as a chief of staff on Trump's national security team.

According to McMaster's military bio, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984.

Since 2014, McMaster has served as the Director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and Deputy Commanding General, Futures, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.