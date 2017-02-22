Trucker busted at border with $2M in cocaine claims he thought he was hauling raisins and figs

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:23PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:11PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection busted a trucker in Detroit with approximately $2 million worth of cocaine.
Ioan Barsan is from Romania, but now lives in Canada. Officers say he appeared very nervous early Sunday morning when they stopped him for routine questioning as he tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge to get to Ontario.
A search of his load revealed 62 bricks of cocaine with a weight of about 67.9 kilograms.
Barsan says he didn't see his Volvo tractor-trailer being loaded in California, but he claimed he thought he was only hauling raisins and figs.
Barsan now faces a federal charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.