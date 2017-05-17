Tornadoes strike from Texas to Wisconsin

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 36°
Tornadoes struck Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Wisconsin on Tuesday
A line of severe thunderstorms struck the central United States on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction from Texas to Wisconsin.
Along the line, a massive tornado struck Elk City, Oklahoma early in the evening. The Elk City tornado killed one person.
Helicopter footage from News 9 in Oklahoma City showed extensive damage, as a large portion of a subdivision was destroyed by Tuesday's twister.
Around the same time, a tornado hit Barron County, Wisconsin. The tornado in Barron County killed a resident.
As of late Tuesday evening, 22 tornadoes have been reported to the Storm Prediction Center.