Woman's tweet about 'Papaw' will break your heart and make you want to visit your grandparents

Go hug your grandparents. And eat a hamburger with them if they invite you over, for crying out loud!

That's the valuable lesson the Internet is learning from one sad tweet posted this week.

Kelsey Harmon, an Oklahoma woman, posted a photo that broke hearts across the Twittersphere on Wednesday.

dinner with papaw tonight...❤️ he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. 😢 love him pic.twitter.com/0z0DkPtUiR — kelsey (@kelssseyharmon) March 17, 2016

The tweet got more than 65,000 retweets and 110,000 likes in less than 24 hours - along with COUNTLESS replies containing gifs of people crying.

"Kelsey seriously why would you even tweet that bc now I'm sad," Paige Gann replied.

Kelsey responded: "bc people need to appreciate their family ok I was so sad ☹😭😭😭💔"

POINT MADE.

Check out some of the responses:

I just started crying...I'll eat your burgers pawpaw.. I love you so much https://t.co/TL6ccXQUvk — ＤＡＮＡ (@danababy97) March 17, 2016

PAWPAW ILL EAT UR BURGERS pic.twitter.com/mPBM88om8W — ♛ bri ♱ (@BriTheQueenBee) March 17, 2016

when u see one of the 5 grandkids that didn't eat with pawpaw pic.twitter.com/EmHGiy1k5Q — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) March 17, 2016

PawPaw gon have the last laugh when he drop 5 names from his will. — Pops (@TriggxTy) March 17, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres bout to have PawPaw on her show making burgers for the entire audience this week & those 5 grandkids still won't show up. — ℕUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) March 17, 2016

pawpaw's grandkids waking up to find all of twitter starting a riot pic.twitter.com/kEBwViviRI — S (@wasabieber) March 17, 2016

Kelsey said she was getting so many replies she couldn't keep up with them all.

On Thursday she posted an update: "papaw is ok guys I promise & he loves all grandkids equally, plz stop sending my cousins death threats everything is ok !!!!"