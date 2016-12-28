Woman's tweet about 'Papaw' will break your heart and make you want to visit your grandparents

Anica Padilla, WRTV
1:10 PM, Mar 17, 2016
12:47 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Go hug your grandparents. And eat a hamburger with them if they invite you over, for crying out loud!

That's the valuable lesson the Internet is learning from one sad tweet posted this week.

Kelsey Harmon, an Oklahoma woman, posted a photo that broke hearts across the Twittersphere on Wednesday.

The tweet got more than 65,000 retweets and 110,000 likes in less than 24 hours - along with COUNTLESS replies containing gifs of people crying.

"Kelsey seriously why would you even tweet that bc now I'm sad," Paige Gann replied.

Kelsey responded: "bc people need to appreciate their family ok I was so sad ☹😭😭😭💔" 

POINT MADE.

Check out some of the responses:

Kelsey said she was getting so many replies she couldn't keep up with them all.

On Thursday she posted an update: "papaw is ok guys I promise & he loves all grandkids equally, plz stop sending my cousins death threats everything is ok !!!!"

