'The Walking Dead' t-shirt pulled from stores after complaints of racism

The phrase is part of an old rhyme that has several versions. In the show, the line is followed by "catch a tiger by its toe," but other historical versions of the rhyme uses a racial slur to replace "tiger."
The Star in Sheffield, England reported customer Ian Lucraft complained about the shirt and told The Star that he and his wife were shocked by the shirt.
"The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, “The Walking Dead,” and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this."