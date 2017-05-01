The name of April the giraffe's calf is...

On Monday morning, fans of April the giraffe finally found out what the Animal Adventure Park is naming April's calf.
Fans chose Tajiri as the name for the baby giraffe and will be called "Taj" for short. The announcement came live from the Giraffe Barn during the 8 a.m. hour of Good Morning America. The name means hope in Swahili, according to park officials.
The park held a vote for the little guy's name and collected contributions for three different causes.
According to Animal Adventure Park, Funds raised will be split:
Giraffe Conservation Efforts in the wild We will continue to build towards our banked contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
Ava's Little Heroes An event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses.
Animal Adventure The park will continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects - helping further our message and mission of education.