The name of April the giraffe's calf is...

On Monday morning, fans of April the giraffe finally found out what the Animal Adventure Park is naming April's calf.

Fans chose Tajiri as the name for the baby giraffe and will be called "Taj" for short. The announcement came live from the Giraffe Barn during the 8 a.m. hour of Good Morning America. The name means hope in Swahili, according to park officials.

The park held a vote for the little guy's name and collected contributions for three different causes.

WATCH | April the giraffe gives birth at Animal Adventure Park

According to Animal Adventure Park, Funds raised will be split: