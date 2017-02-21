Texas hospital evacuated after shots fired report

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:35AM MST expiring February 22 at 8:02PM MST in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 6:04AM MST expiring February 23 at 1:26PM MST in effect for: Malheur

Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 9:49AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Twin Falls

Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 9:49AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur

Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 9:49AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee

Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 8:54AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power

Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:46AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine

Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur

Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington

Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer