Texas hospital evacuated after shots fired report

Ben Taub Hospital in Houston was evacuated Tuesday afternoon amid reports that gunshots were fired within the hospital.
At 1:58 p.m., Houston Police received multiple calls that they heard gunshots inside the hospital, Police Chief Art Avevedo said. Acevedo said that police completed an initial sweep of the hospital, but did not find any evidence of an active shooter. They also did not find anyone injured.
Acevedo said that police will conduct a secondary, more thorough search of the hospital. As of 3 p.m. local time, the hospital remained under evacuation while police complete a second sweep.
Acevedo said they believe a white, bald male is a person of interest.
Local TV showed patients being helped out of the hospital. KTRK-TV also showed one person being led away from the hospital in handcuffs, but it is unclear whether the arrest was in connection to the shots fired report.