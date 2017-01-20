Teacher suspended for hanging Confederate flag in classroom

A middle school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave after it was found he had hung a Confederate flag in his classroom.

Folsom-Codova Unified School District officials were notified Tuesday night that Woody Hart, a teacher at Sutter Middle School, had a Confederate flag hanging in his room. The flag was hanging across from a Union Civil War flag.

According to a Facebook post from the district, officials speculate the flag was to be used in a history activity. The Confederate flag was removed from the room before classes began on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Hart has been reprimanded by the school. The Sacramento Bee reports that the family of a black student filed a complaint in November after he told his class that “When you hang one black person, you have to hang them all (as) that is equality.”

After issuing an apology to the community through the Sacramento Bee, the school asked Hart, 70, to “use examples that eighth-graders can understand” and to avoid stereotypes.

While Hart has been placed on administrative leave for his use of the Confederate flag, many parents have rushed to his defense online.

Others felt the suspension was justified.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.