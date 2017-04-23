Teacher claims chili at NC Wendy's gave her 2nd-degree burns

A North Carolina teacher told WCNC-TV that a cup of Wendy's chili left her with second-degree burns after a routine visit to the fast food restaurant.

According to Felicia Harris, she noticed that something was seeping out of her bag from Wendy's on the way home after picking up her order. After removing the chili from the bag and attempting to place the chili in her car's cup holder, the chili spilled all over her lap.

The burns left her with blisters on her leg, she claimed.

“I just literally was in so much pain I did not know what to do," Harris told WCNC-TV.

The group that owns the Wendy's told WCNC-TV it is investigating Harris' claim.

“Nothing is more important to us than our customers, their safety and the high quality restaurant experience that we provide," the Carolina Restaurant Group said in a statement. "We’re currently investigating this claim and have reached out to this customer to apologize and to get more information about her experience. We’re also taking this opportunity to reinforce our strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

Harris said she isn't looking for damages, just that she wants to heal and prevent this from happening to others.

“I want to make sure as I stated before, that they do check the temperature," Harris told the station. "Just to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else. I’m telling you literally this is the worst type of pain I’ve felt in my whole life.”