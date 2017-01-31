Suspect identified, murder charges filed in Mosque shooting that left 6 dead

The man charged with murder in Sunday's shooting that left six people dead at a Quebec City mosque was a student at a local university, according to the school.

Laval University said Alexandre Bissonnette, who is in custody, studied at the school's Faculty of Social Science. School officials said they "strongly and unreservedly denounce the unacceptable and terrible acts" at the mosque.

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five attempted murder charges, according to the verified Twitter account of the Quebec Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The gunmen fired indiscriminately into the crowd of worshipers, witnesses said, even though families were in the mosque.

The rampage at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center left six people dead.

The province's premier, Philippe Couillard, called the attack an act of terror.

But many questions remain, and some details have changed as the investigation evolves. Here's what we know so far: