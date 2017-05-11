Students who shared picture of students having sex at high school could face child porn charges

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Students who shared a picture of two classmates having sex on a California high school campus may face serious consequences.



School officials said the incident happened last week at Vista High School in a girls bathroom during lunch break.

Someone took a picture of the two students, and within minutes, the photo was shared on multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram.



Some students told San Diego-based KGTV that the two students in the incident were suspended.



School officials said: "The district investigated the student incident that occurred on the Vista High School campus last week. Parents of the students involved have been contacted and are aware of the situation. To protect student privacy rights, we are unable to provide further information, except to say the district is taking appropriate action."



KGTV spoke to parents who were unaware of the incident, with many of them saying they worry about their child's social media activity. Some said they even ban their kids from using social media.



"It's too serious … too much at stake," one parent said.



Several students told KGTV they are aware that your future could change with one click.



"It all comes down to being smart … you [have to] be dumb to do that," one student said.



Because the photo is considered to be child pornography, any student who shared the photo could face charges.



The case will be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, who will decide if charges will be pursued.