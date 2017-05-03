Stephen Colbert takes heat for 'homophobic' Trump joke in 'Late Show' monologue

Comedians are often revered for pushing the envelope, but did Stephen Colbert take it too far last night? A vulgar joke he made about President Donald Trump on Tuesday's "Late Show" has him in hot water.

During a lengthy opening monologue on his nightly CBS show, Colbert fired off a rant about Trump, picking on various moments from his presidency including a recent Reuters interview in which Trump said he thought being president "would be easier."

But the moment that has the internet talking today came at the end of his monologue, when Colbert capped a crescendo of vicious jokes by saying to Trump: "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--- holster."

The joke was well received by the studio audience who cheered and clapped loudly, causing Colbert to pause for the noise to subside before delivering his next joke.

After the show aired, many people on Twitter started bashing Colbert, calling the joke "homophobic" and "disrespectful." The hashtag #FireColbert was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

Watch Colbert's full monologue below (the controversial joke starts at about 11:40).

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.