Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino leads to $10 million lawsuit

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino led to an internet craze ... and a $10 million lawsuit.

Owners at Brooklyn coffee shop The End have sued Starbucks in a $10 million trademark infringement suit, according to People.com.

The suit claims The End created its Unicorn Latte — a similarly colorful drink made without coffee — months before Starbucks introduced its own drink, according TMZ.com. The Starbucks' version also does not have coffee.

The Starbucks drink was sold beginning April 19 for a limited-time and is no longer available in Starbucks' locations.

“The size of and scope of Starbucks’ product launch was designed so that the Unicorn Frappuccino would eclipse the Unicorn Latte in the market, thereby harming [The End] and confusing their customers,” the suit stated according to the New York Post.

TMZ reported a Starbucks' representative said the suit is without merit.