Students were evacuated from Ashwaubenon High School outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday morning after a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume and mask.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the student was wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day."

Police say a passer-by saw the student wearing a Darth Vader costume with what they believed was a bulletproof vest, and became worried.

A student came to school wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day" — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

As of 7:45 a.m. Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers said the situation had been taken care of and students returned to class shortly afterward.

APS investigated a threat at the high school. School was evacuated for a short time and are now returning back to class. — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

Police are speaking with student but believe there was no ill intent. The school has a policy against costumes.

The Ashwaubeon School District issued a statement on Facebook thanking everyone for their understanding "as we maintain our number one priority of keeping students safe."