'Star Wars' influences top baby names; Caitlyn plunges in popularity

Emma and Noah are the United States’ most popular baby names, according to a new report from the Social Security Administration.

They are top the country’s baby name list for the third year in a row, according to the report.

Noah has held that top spot four times overall, while Emma three times.

Some new names made the list this year, including Elijah, which is the first time that name has ever cracked the top 10, according to the report.

Outside the top 10, pop culture once again influenced baby name decisions, according to Forbes.

Both Kehlani and Kylo rose in the top 1,000. Music fans will recognize Kehlani from artist Kehlani Parrish, and Star Wars fans will remember Kylo from “The Force Awakens.”

The name Zayn also rose in 2016, which could be based on Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star, Forbes reported.

Creed also rose in 2016, because of Adonis Johnson Creed, the titular star of the 2015 film, “Creed,” according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, names such as Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn were among the fastest dropping names, according to the Associated Press.