Singer Joy Villa makes political statement with dress at Grammys

Singer-songwriter Princess Joy Villa became the latest celebrity to make a political statement at an awards show.
Villa wore a pro-President Donald Trump dress to the Grammys on Sunday night. The dress had Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" down the front while the train of the dress read "Trump."
The artist took to social media to explain the dress, which was revealed after she arrived at the awards show in a long, white dress.
"Go big, or go home," she wrote in a Twitter post. "You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always."