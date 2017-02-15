Users of the Facebook mobile app better prepare for a new annoyance: nonstop noise.

Facebook announced several new changes to its app this week, undoubtedly the most invasive of which is the fact that sound will automatically play with videos when users scroll past them.

Although the app has been autoplaying videos in the News Feed for a while, they were previously silenced unless the user tapped the video to turn the sound on. Now, the sound and video will play by default, unless the user has their device set to silent.

This means Facebook users need to be a little more careful about casually using the app in quiet places, or things might get awkward.

But the autoplay of both video and sound can be turned off in the Facebook app. We've got the simple instructions below.

For iPhone, iPad users:

TO TURN OFF AUTOMATIC SOUND:

In the Facebook app, go into preferences (click the bottom-right button that looks like three horizontal lines) Scroll down and tap SETTINGS, then ACCOUNT SETTINGS, then SOUNDS Tap the green switch that's labeled VIDEOS IN NEWS FEED START WITH SOUND to turn it off

TO TURN OFF AUTOMATIC VIDEOS:

In the Facebook app, go into preferences (click the bottom-right button that looks like three horizontal lines) Scroll down and tap SETTINGS, then ACCOUNT SETTINGS, then VIDEOS AND PHOTOS Tap AUTOPLAY, then select NEVER AUTOPLAY VIDEOS

For Android users:

TO TURN OFF AUTOMATIC SOUND:

In the Facebook app, go into preferences (click the button that looks like three horizontal lines) Scroll down and tap APP SETTINGS Tap the switch that's labeled VIDEOS IN NEWS FEED START WITH SOUND to turn it off

TO TURN OFF AUTOMATIC VIDEOS:

In the Facebook app, go into preferences (click the button that looks like three horizontal lines) Scroll down and tap APP SETTINGS Tap AUTOPLAY, then select NEVER AUTOPLAY VIDEOS

If you don't see the option to disable automatic sound or video, you may need to update your version of the Facebook app.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.