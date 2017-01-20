Shooting reported at Ohio high school

6:14 AM, Jan 20, 2017
1 min ago
West Liberty Salem School District

A shooting has happened at a rural Ohio high school, according to multiple reports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is a breaking story. More details to come

