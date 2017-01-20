Shooting reported at Ohio high school

Partly cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 28°
LO: 24°
A shooting has happened at a rural Ohio high school, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: Shooting reported at West Liberty HS. Reports of 1 in custody, 1 injured https://t.co/UIzsKYLsxV pic.twitter.com/LZSeTFdbMs— Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) January 20, 2017
BREAKING: Shooting reported at West Liberty HS. Reports of 1 in custody, 1 injured https://t.co/UIzsKYLsxV pic.twitter.com/LZSeTFdbMs
#UPDATE: Situation reportedly contained at West Liberty HS. Arrangements being made for students to go home: https://t.co/iDIpNCtoKh pic.twitter.com/vqRHkvbYKR— WHIO Radio (@WHIORadio) January 20, 2017
#UPDATE: Situation reportedly contained at West Liberty HS. Arrangements being made for students to go home: https://t.co/iDIpNCtoKh pic.twitter.com/vqRHkvbYKR
This is a breaking story. More details to come