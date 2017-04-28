'She's my mom': Awkward 'Kiss Cam' moment at NBA game goes viral

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Fans in attendance at Thursday night's NBA playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors likely won't soon forget Milwaukee's furious fourth quarter rally to take the lead after being down 25 points.

They also probably won't forget a super awkward "Kiss Cam" moment.

The Kiss Cam is a sports arena staple, and the vast majority of the time, it goes off without a hitch. Fans were filled with horror, however, when an apparent mother-son pair appeared on the jumbotron during the segment at Thursday's game.

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324... pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

"She's my mom," the man appears to say as the woman next to him recoils in disgust. As you may have guessed, the two did not kiss.

But that wasn't the only notable incident that went down during Thursday's Kiss Cam. Bucks mascot Bango drenched an unfortunate Raptors fan in maple syrup, as well (starts around the 1:00 mark below):

.@Bucks The kiss cam at the Bucks game was lit. Bango squirted maple syrup on a fan who refused to kiss his girl! .@TwitterMoments pic.twitter.com/BGyICCob3Y — Derek Utley (@DerekUtleyCEO) April 28, 2017

The Bucks' epic rally fell short in the end, and Milwaukee's season came to a close against Toronto in six games.