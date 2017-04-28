'She's my mom': Awkward 'Kiss Cam' moment at NBA game goes viral
9:48 AM, Apr 28, 2017
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Fans in attendance at Thursday night's NBA playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors likely won't soon forget Milwaukee's furious fourth quarter rally to take the lead after being down 25 points.
The Kiss Cam is a sports arena staple, and the vast majority of the time, it goes off without a hitch. Fans were filled with horror, however, when an apparent mother-son pair appeared on the jumbotron during the segment at Thursday's game.