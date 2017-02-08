Two New England Patriots will not accept White House invite

Justin Boggs
4:42 PM, Feb 7, 2017
New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty said he'll join teammate Martellus Bennett in skipping the traditional championship visit to the White House because of his opposition to President Trump. McCourty  told Time , "I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't." McCourty and Bennett aren't afraid of making political statements. The two protested the national anthem during the regular season. A lot has been made of the politics of the Pats' locker room. Head coach Bill Belichick sent Trump a glowing note during the campaign, and quarterback Tom Brady put a Make America Great Again hat in his locker. Both have refused to talk about Trump since. Having a few dissenters shouldn't be surprising. Trump has the  lowest approval rating  of any modern president this early in an administration. And championship athletes skipping their White House visit in protest isn't a new idea. SEE MORE: Tom Brady Really Wants People To Stop Asking Him About Trump Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas  refused to meet  with President Obama after his team won the Stanley Cup, saying the federal government was overstepping its bounds. Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk also snubbed Obama, citing his opposition to Planned Parenthood. Brady skipped the Patriots' most recent White House visit in 2015, citing  family obligations . That same day, he was reportedly seen  working out  at the Patriots' facility. And sometimes, athletes just don't care who's in office. Players like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Manny Ramirez and  Jake Arrieta  skipped their team visits without making political statements.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 2: New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) breaks up the room as he is being interviewed by teammate New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32), who asked about most skilled brother tandems in the NFL during New England Patriots media availability in Houston, TX on Feb. 2, 2017. The Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe
Copyright Getty Images

What Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett are doing is not unprecedented, but in an era of athletes speaking out on social and political issues, has become noteworthy. 

McCourty and Bennett, members of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, both have announced they would not accept an invitation to the White House if offered by President Donald Trump. It is customary for champions of major professional and collegiate sports franchises to get a White House invitation. 

McCourty told TIME Magazine via text message that he would not accept the invitation. 

"I'm not going to the White House," McCourty told TIME. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't." 

Bennett told a group of reporters, including one from NBC News, about his intention to balk on an invite. 

Both players have joined a group of NFL players that have kneeled or held a fist in the air during the pregame singing of the Star Spangled Banner. 

Bennett has also been quite outspoken on social media about social issues. 

McCourty and Bennett join a list of athletes who would not participate in official White House visits. A notable absence during the Patriots' 2015 visit to the Barack Obama White House was Tom Brady.

Another famous Boston athlete Tim Thomas also did not participate in an Obama White House ceremony after the Bruins won the 2013 Stanley Cup. Thomas said he believed Obama's government was taking away "rights, liberties and properties" from citizens.

The views of McCourty and Bennett are in stark contrast from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft. Although Brady refrained from commenting on the election in 2016, he has been known to play golf with Trump. Kraft has been more outspoken than Brady about his support and friendship with Trump, with Kraft making a visit to Trump Tower a week after Trump was elected. 

 

