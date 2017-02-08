Several fall from tightrope at Florida circus

SARASOTA, Fla. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a high-wire accident at the Circus Sarasota.

Five circus performers fell from a high-wire as they practiced for an 8-Person Pyramid near the University Town Center.

The accident happened around 12:43 p.m.

The extent of the performers' injuries is unknown at this time.

The show called 'Synergy' featuring Nik Wallenda is set to open on Friday under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wallenda was part of today's practice, but did not fall.

A circus representative spoke to the media outside the tent and said the accident was most likely caused by one of the performers losing balance.