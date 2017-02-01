Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

1:02 PM, Feb 1, 2017
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson attends the Chairman's Global Dinner with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN), at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson was formerly the CEO of Exxon Mobil. He was confirmed by a vote of 56-43, meaning he received some votes from Democratic senators.

This is a breaking story. More on this as it develops.