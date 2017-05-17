Sen. Thom Tillis hospitalized after medical episode during race

Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 6:21AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 3:34AM MDT expiring May 17 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 3:34AM MDT expiring May 17 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Crook, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union

Flood Warning issued May 17 at 2:40AM MDT expiring May 18 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 2:27AM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Butte, Custer

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 2:27AM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Madison, Oneida, Power, Teton

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 2:13AM MDT expiring May 17 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 10:31PM MDT expiring May 17 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee

Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 3:14PM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko

Flood Warning issued May 16 at 9:39AM MDT expiring May 23 at 1:39PM MDT in effect for: Ada, Canyon

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 9:15AM MDT expiring May 17 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Crook, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union

High Wind Watch issued May 16 at 3:37AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Cassia, Oneida, Power

Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 3:37AM MDT expiring May 17 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:22AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 15 at 3:04PM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 15 at 3:04PM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls

Winter Storm Watch issued May 15 at 4:09AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Watch issued May 15 at 4:09AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, White Pine