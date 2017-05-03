Second grade teacher arrested after police find heroin, needles inside purse

SAPULPA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma elementary school teacher as arrested after police say they found syringes, some filled with heroin, in her purse at school.

Megan Sloan, a second grade teacher at Sapulpa Elementary outside of Tulsa, is also being accused of pawning school items such as iPads and computers and even taking $125 in field trip money. Police say she used the money to buy gas and drugs.

Sloan was arrested Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sloan left her Facebook account open on another teacher’s computer.

The teacher allegedly saw Sloan had a current conversation open to someone talking about using and selling heroin as well as pawning school items.

Sloan was turned in to authorities who searched her purse and discovered more than 13 syringes, some with heroin and exposed needles. Police also found methamphetamine and spoons used to cook drugs.

The school declined an on camera interview, but did say they are cooperating with police and take the matter very seriously.

The assistant superintendent says the school’s number one priority is student safety.

Sloan has been a teacher at the school for the last two years.

Authorities say they do not believe students were exposed to drugs.