TULSA, OK - Columnist, attorney, and former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel appeared on today’s Pat Campbell Show and accused Fox News Prime Time host Sean Hannity of the same type of behavior that lead to Bill O’Reilly leaving the beleaguered network earlier this week.

Among the allegations, Schlussel claims that while at an appearance in Detroit which they both attended, Hannity invited her back to his hotel room.

Schlussel says that after she turned down his advances, she was not invited back on his program.

“This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity,” Schlussel said.

Hannity denied the accusations in a statement to the New York Daily News and called the accusations "100% false."

In the statement, Hannity called Schlussel "a serial harasser."

