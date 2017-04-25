Scott Baio explains statement on Erin Moran's death

Actor Scott Baio took to Facebook to explain his comments following the death of his former "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran.

Moran was found dead Saturday at the age of 56. Officials said Monday she likely died from complications of stage 4 cancer.

Before the autopsy reports were publicized, Baio insinuated in an interview with New York radio station WABC that Moran might have died from substance abuse issues.

He told the radio station "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," but did say that he did not know if drugs or alcohol contributed to her death.

No illegal narcotics were found at Moran's house in Harrison County, Indiana, the sheriff's department said, according to Indianapolis-based WRTV.

Baio took to Facebook late Monday to explain his comments writing that he had read headlines reporting Moran died from a drug overdose before appearing on a live radio program where he said he was questioned about Moran's troubled past.

"Now it seems every news outlet & tabloid wants to paint a different picture of me and of what really happened," he wrote in the post. "They're stating that I'm saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of "Fake News". This is crazy.

"I'm also trying to process this loss. Erin was my very first real girlfriend. My wife and Erin contacted each other and spoke often for over a decade. I even had her on my reality show years ago. I DID reach out to her over a span of 30 years.

"Please stop assuming the worse (sic) in me. I'm a compassionate person. I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer.

"I don't see people going after or attacking every network that said it was a drug overdose."