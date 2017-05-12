Scorpion found on United flight for second time in just over a month
Associated Press
5:49 PM, May 12, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.
United says Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing." Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn't been stung. It's unclear whether a scorpion was found.
United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.