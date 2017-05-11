In part of Northern California, you truly have to be rich to be poor.

According to San Francisco's KRON-TV, an income of $105,350 a year now qualifies a family of four for government housing.

New guidelines from the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicate families that make $105,000 and live in Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco counties are considered "low income."

That's apparently the highest such "low income" threshold in America.

To put that number into perspective, the threshold for a family of four to meet "low income" status from HUD in the state of California as a whole is $58,650.

The lowest such threshold for any state is Mississippi, where $41,450 is considered low income by HUD.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.