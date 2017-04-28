'Roseanne' revival being shopped to TV networks, report says

One of America's favorite blue-collar families may be getting back together.

New episodes of "Roseanne" are apparently being shopped to various TV networks, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

The show would be revived with at least eight new episodes, according to THR. Original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert would reprise their roles as Roseanne, Dan and Darlene, respectively.

The show, which followed a working-class Illinois family, ran for nine seasons on ABC from 1988 to 1997. It won 17 Emmys Awards, a Peabody Award and a slew of other honors during its run.

The show was hailed for its depiction of life in blue-collar, Midwestern America.

In the years since it ended, reruns of "Roseanne" have run on several networks, including Nickelodeon, TBS and CMT.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.