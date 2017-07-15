Retailers giving away free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and a number of national chains will be giving away free cups, cones and scoops of ice cream throughout the day. 

Here is a look at where you can find free ice cream on Sunday (note, deals are available at participating locations while supplies last): 

Dippin’ Dots: Dippin’ Dots will give away mini cups of its signature ice cream for a two-hour window on Sunday. As these hours vary from location to location, check here to see what time you can take advantage of Dippin’ Dots' offer. 

Friendly's: Rather than offering free ice cream, Friendly's will be raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. For every $2.99 purchase of a Friend-z, $2 will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs. 

Krystal: At Krystal, its National Ice Cream Day deal will run all week. Starting July 16 and ending July 23, Krystal will offer 99 cent sundaes at participating restaurants. 

McDonald's: McDonald's will be giving away its vanilla ice cream cones for free on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at participating locations. In order to score the free cone, download the McDonald's mobile app and redeem the "Free Vanilla Cone" offer on July 16. 

Petsmart: Yes, you read that correctly; Petsmart will be participating in this year's National Ice Cream Day. The pet supply retailer will give away free doggy ice cream treats to canines on Sunday.

Wendy's: If you're looking for a classic, Wendy's is selling its classic Frosty treats for 50 cents all summer long. 

