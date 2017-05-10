Reporter arrested after 'yelling' questions about American Health Care Act to Tom Price

Eric Pfahler
5:22 AM, May 10, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) addresses the second annual Conservative Policy Summit at the Heritage Foundation January 12, 2015 in Washington, DC. The theme for the summit this year is "Opportunity for All, Favoritism to None." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Copyright Getty Images

Reporter Dan Heyman was led out of the West Virginia State Capitol building in handcuffs after being accused of causing a disturbance when trying to interview a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. 

The incident happened after Heyman, a 54-year-old reporter with the Public News Service, reportedly tried to ask U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price a question about the American Health Care Act. 

"It's dreadful. This is my job, this is what I'm supposed to do. I'm supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law … I think it is a question that deserves to be answered," Heyman said, according to the New York Daily News

According to Charleston, West Virginia's WSAZ, Heyman was arrested for "aggressively breaching the Secret Service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol." 

Heyman has been charged with a misdemeanor for willful disruption of governmental processes. The incident happened when Price and Kellyanne Conway, special counsel to the President of the United States, visited West Virginia's Capitol building. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top