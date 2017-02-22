'Refugees Welcome' banner illegally placed on Statue of Liberty

A banner saying "Refugees Welcome" was illegally placed on the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday, as officials from the National Park Service had to quickly tear down the banner from the base of the statue.

The incident took place as President Donald Trump mulls a revamped executive order to ban some travel from several Muslim majority countries, including Syria. Refugees from the Syrian Civil War were effectively banned from the United States after Trump issued an executive order last month banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

The order has drawn criticism from many on the left, as well as human rights groups.

The banner was 3 by 20 feet, and it unknown who is responsible for placing the banner on the statue.