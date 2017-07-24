RECALL ALERT: Bush's Baked Beans recalled for defective cans

BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019
BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019
The flavors in the cans are:
Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans
Country Style Baked Beans
Original Baked Beans
The problem was corrected and no other product is affected, according to the company.
"No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall," Bush's said in a statement. "However, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves."