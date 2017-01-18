Raindrop Vision Inlay could mean never having to use reading glasses ever again

Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 11:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 11:30PM MST expiring January 18 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:28PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 17 at 11:28PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:28PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 7:58PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 7:58PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 7:58PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 7:58PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 7:58PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Steve Houlihan always had great vision.
"I could've been a fighter pilot, like my dad, because he was 20/15, but when I was in my mid 40's, that is when it really started declining," explained Houlihan.
Steve fumbled and fumbled with reading glasses but eventually faced the fact he was tired of them and wanted to try something else.
"I think what I find really frustrating, is when I'm at restaurants, and trying to read menus, and wine list and trying to figure out what to tip, because I can't really make out the total," added Houlihan.
Steve decided to go under the laser for a new procedure called the 'Raindrop Vision Inlay'
The idea and operation behind the breakthrough is simple.
An incision is made in the non-dominate eye. The flap created by the laser is lifted up and a tiny piece of material similar to a contact lens goes in.
The flap comes down and in about 45 seconds the lens adheres to the eye.
Doctors say patients are able to read up close almost immediately and the entire procedure takes about 10 minutes.
Dr. Jay Schwartz of the Schwartz Laser Eye Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, says this is a major development for people struggling to see up close.
"Pretty much anybody over the age of about 40, starts to develop what we call Presbyopia, which is a loss of that accommodation, and by 45 to 50 that can get really, really frustrating," said Dr. Schwartz.
Steve is expected to fully heal in a few days and after that, his near vision could improve even more.
There are a number of risks that should be considered and patients must meet certain requirements.