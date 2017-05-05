Quiz: Which are 2017 Kentucky Derby horse names?

Mostly Cloudy
The Kentucky Derby is horse racing's Super Bowl and one of America's oldest sporting events. Learn some facts about the Run for the Roses that will make you sound smart at a Derby party.
Gormley is washed in the barn area after morning training prior to the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The annual Kentucky Derby takes place this weekend. Do you know the names of the 2017 horses?
Take our quiz and test your knowledge. (No searching online to see the list prior to taking this quiz!)
Want to see this year's list of horses, and their odds of winning? Visit the Kentucky Derby website.