Protesters in downtown Washington, D.C. cause destruction

Todd Walker, Isaac Blancas/The Now
11:04 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Protestors broke windows and clashed with police miles away from President Donald Trump's Inauguration ceremonies Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Vandals break windows at a downtown Washington DC Starbucks Jan. 20, 2017.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While inauguration events for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were happening at the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, some protesters were vandalizing the downtown Washington area.

Photographers and reporters with The E.W. Scripps Company captured some of the destruction on video. Protesters could be seen knocking over newspaper bins, smashing car windows and breaking windows at a Starbucks.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

