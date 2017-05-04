Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, to retire from public life

CNN
3:32 AM, May 4, 2017

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Prince Philip, Duke of Edingburgh and Queen Elizabeth II wave to the crowd from the balcony of the city hall 'Roemer' on June 25, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are visiting Frankfurt St. Pauls church and the city hall 'Roemer' during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prince will stop accepting public engagements from September, the palace said. The Queen, who is 91 and has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal fanily.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the Buckingham Palace statement said.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

The Queen will "continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements," supported by other members of the royal family.

Senior royal staff members were called to London by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II's household staff, to be told of the announcement before the public statement.

It came a day after the Queen met British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace Wednesday as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Philip was photographed during an event at the Lord's cricket ground in London.