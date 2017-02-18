Presidents Day isn't about politics — it's about saving a ton of money on items you were dying to get during the holidays.

Virtually every retailer is offering substantial deals this weekend. Whether you like to shop online or in a store, chances are good you can find something you want at a good price.

We've listed some of the best deals below, as well as overall sales being offered by some of the most popular stores.

NOTE: The deals below end at various times. Click the links for more details.

Fitbit Charge 2 — The popular fitness and heart-rate monitor is on sale at several stores, including at Best Buy for $129.95 (normally $149.95) and at Kohl's for $129.99.

Apple Watch — Target has the Apple Watch Series 1 on sale for $199.99 (normally $269.99).

Nikon DSLR D3400 Camera — If you want to get serious about photography, Target has this camera on sale for $599.99 (normally $999.99).

Sharp 55" 4K Smart TV — Best Buy has plenty of TVs on sale, including this one for $449.99 (normally $649.99).

Full Motion TV Wall Mount — Walmart has this mount that will hold TVs from 10" to 50" for $12.99 (normally $79.99).

Kenmore Chest Freezer — Kmart has a 7.2-cubic feet deep freezer for $169.99 (normally $289.99).

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Non-Touch Laptop — Dell is offering this popular computer for $149.99 (normally $249.99).

Bose SoundTrue Headphones — Amazon has these highly rated headphones on sale for $89.99 with free shipping (normally $179.95).

RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet — Walmart has this Android Marshmallow tablet for $35 (normally $59.99).

Serta Oasis 12-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress — Kohl's has this mattress available in various sizes for prices ranging from $480 to $640 (normally $1,199 to $1,599).

Winter Clothing — Forbes reports that many retailers will mark down winter clothes and boots up to 75 percent off. The magazine recommended checking stores like Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters.

