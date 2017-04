Since the 1930s, followers of American politics have been obsessed with grading a new president's first 100 days in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump's 100-day benchmark comes April 29, 2017. It's been a whirlwind few months, including cabinet picks, diplomatic trips, historic bombings and the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

How do you grade President Trump's first 100 days? Tell us below.

Clint Davis covers trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.