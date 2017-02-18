President Trump: Media 'is the enemy of the American people'

A day after President Donald Trump held a marathon press conference marked by his criticism of the news media, he took to Twitter to continue to again lambaste the media.

At about 5 p.m., Trump tweeted “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!.”

Shortly after, he added “"One of the most effective press conferences I've ever seen!" says Rush Limbaugh. Many agree.Yet FAKE MEDIA calls it differently! Dishonest”

Trump’s first tweet came moments after deleting similar tweet that added the word “SICK” at the end. His replacement tweet also expanded the list of news outlets he considers “fake.”

"One of the most effective press conferences I've ever seen!" says Rush Limbaugh. Many agree.Yet FAKE MEDIA calls it differently! Dishonest — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Trump updates deleted tweet to include more media outlets he hates: pic.twitter.com/uZu474LOwI — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 17, 2017

Trump spent a portion of his wide-ranging marathon press conference on Thursday attacking reporters and the media.

“Unfortunately, much of the media in Washington, D.C., along with New York, Los Angeles in particular, speaks not for the people, but for the special interests and for those profiting off a very, very obviously broken system. The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people. Tremendous disservice. We have to talk to find out what's going on, because the press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control,” Trump said on Thursday.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.