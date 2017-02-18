President Trump: Media 'is the enemy of the American people'

Trump spent a portion of his wide-ranging marathon press conference on Thursday attacking reporters and the media.
“Unfortunately, much of the media in Washington, D.C., along with New York, Los Angeles in particular, speaks not for the people, but for the special interests and for those profiting off a very, very obviously broken system. The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people. Tremendous disservice. We have to talk to find out what's going on, because the press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control,” Trump said on Thursday.
