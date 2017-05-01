President Trump abruptly ends interview when asked about wiretapping claims

Donald Trump abruptly ended a TV interview with a reporter after he was pressed on the topic of his claims of wiretapping at Trump Tower.

CBS reporter John Dickerson conducted the interview on President’s 100th day in office on Saturday. The interview aired on CBS This Morning on Monday.

Dickerson asked Trump about the learning curve as President, which led into his relationship with his predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump told Dickerson his he has “had some difficulties” in his relationship, implying that the allegations that Obama unlawfully surveilled his office following his win in the election had led to the two not speaking.

"I don't stand by anything," Trump said, according to a transcription by CBS. "I just -- you can take it the way you want. I think our side's been proven very strongly. And everybody's talking about it. And frankly it should be discussed. I think that is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it's a very big topic. And it's a topic that should be number one. And we should find out what the hell is going on."

When Dickerson pressed the President of his opinion on the wiretapping claims, Trump ended the interview.

“That’s enough. Thank you,” Trump told Dickerson.

Dickerson's testy exchange with the President occurs at about the 7:30 mark in the video below.

On March 4, Trump sent a series of tweets implying that Obama had illegally surveilled Trump Tower following the 2016 election, calling Obama a “bad (or sick) guy.” Despite committee investigations in both the House and Senate, there is currently no evidence that Trump’s office was illegally surveilled.