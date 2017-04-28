President George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital, his spokesman said Friday.

The 41st president, at age 92, had been recovering from a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

"President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and are grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurse," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush returned to the hospital earlier this month prior to Easter due to a cough that prevented him from sleeping. The cough turned out to be due to pneumonia, which medical professionals treated and resolved before keeping Bush under observation.

The Bushes had not previously announced the hospital visit because they said they did not want to worry anyone over the Easter weekend.

Bush was separately admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in January to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" before being released from the hospital on January 30.

Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, also was hospitalized in January over bronchitis before being released the same month.

Just five days after his release from the hospital, Bush tossed the coin alongside his wife at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.

Former President Bill Clinton visited Bush earlier this month and gave him a few pairs of patterned socks.