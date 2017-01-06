President-elect Donald Trump on deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport: 'Thoughts and prayers'

Shannon Cheesman
12:50 PM, Jan 6, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City. This is the first major meeting between President-elect Trump and technology industry leaders. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning after being briefed on the situation unfolding at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida.

A gunman walked in to the airport and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring several others. 

The suspected shooter was captured and taken in to custody.

