Portion of Cleveland airport evacuated due to 'security situation'

News 5 Staff
12:27 PM, May 2, 2017
32 mins ago

CLEVELAND - The bomb squad is responding to a security situation at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Airport officials confirmed part of the ticketing level is affected. 

Twitter users reported that they were evacuated from the airport. 

More on this as it develops.

