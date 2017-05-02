Portion of Cleveland airport evacuated due to 'security situation'

CLEVELAND - The bomb squad is responding to a security situation at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Airport officials confirmed part of the ticketing level is affected.

Source tells me suspicious pacakage found in airport area. @WEWS — Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) May 2, 2017

Bomb squad at end of ticket level at CLE Hopkins Airport pic.twitter.com/d08SLyKDLS — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) May 2, 2017

Part of our ticketing level is currently closed for a security situation. Please be patient and avoid the area. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) May 2, 2017

Twitter users reported that they were evacuated from the airport.

More on this as it develops.