Plane crashes into building near airport outside of NYC

2:16 PM, May 15, 2017
A small plane has crashed into a building near Teterboro Airport on Monday afternoon, causing black smoke to lift into the sky, multiple New York City media sources report. 

The plane is a Learjet 35, which is a small business jet. The FAA said the plane was coming in for landing when it missed the runway around 3:30 p.m. local time.

The FAA said the plane missed the runway by 1/4 of a mile, and landed in a residential area near the airport. 

Both the pilot and co-pilot died in Monday's crash.

Teterboro Airport is located about 10 miles west of New York City in New Jersey. 

