Strange bug bites Arizona man's arm

CHANDLER, AZ - Taking out the trash is something one Chandler, Arizona man does pretty much everyday, except this time it almost cost him his life.

It looks like Thomas Jay's arm was run over by a bus.

"I knew something was wrong, this was different," he said.

Jay was taking out the trash earlier this month when all of a sudden he felt pain.

"I saw a bug sitting on my arm about the size of a thumbnail, and before I knew it, I felt the most excruciating pinch you could ever imagine."

And it didn't stop there. Every hour, his arm was getting more red and more swollen.

He sought medical attention but he said doctors couldn't figure out what bit him.

The medical mystery created some scary moments for the Chandler family, and the mystery still remains: Did the monsoon bring out the strange bug?